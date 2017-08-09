EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures TV Studios continues to promote within as it repopulates its top executive ranks. The studio’s SVP drama development Lauren Stein has been upped to EVP and head of drama development.

She will succeed former co-heads of drama development Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, who were recently elevated to Co-Presidents of Sony Pictures Television Studios, along with the studio’s head of business affairs Jeff Frost, who was named President of Sony TV Studios. The trio just announced Stein’s promotion — their first executive move since forming Office of the President — in an internal memo. You can read it under the post.

With Frost, Parnell, Clodfelter, Stein and head of comedy Glenn Adilman, Sony TV has a full senior team in place for the upcoming broadcast development cycle, which is just getting underway. All five had been at the studio for some time.

The Sony TV executive restructuring, spearheaded by Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra, stems from the departure over a month ago of former presidents Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. In the new setup, Frost reports to Vinciquerra, Parnell and Clodfelter report to Frost and Stein and Glenn Adilman report to Parnell and Clodfelter.

Stein joined Sony Pictures TV as SVP of Drama Development in 2015 and has worked on such series as Timeless and the upcoming S.W.A.T and The Good Doctor. She previously was SVP Drama Development for Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment since 2009, working on Terra Nova and Touch, among others. Before that, Stein served as VP drama for Universal Media Studios where she shepherded such series as Lipstick Jungle, Life and Mercy.

Good morning, We are pleased to announce that Lauren Stein has been promoted to executive vice president, drama development for Sony Pictures Television Studios. As head of drama for SPTS, Lauren will report directly to Chris and Jason and lead the development of scripted programming for drama series, working with our partners across all broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Lauren has been with SPTS for the last two years, and has over 15 years of experience in development. In her time here, she’s worked closely with much of our top talent and guided development on projects including Timeless, The Good Doctor, Notorious, Daytime Divas, The Boys, Doomsday, Cruel Intentions, The Jury and Darktown. Prior to joining SPTS, she held leading roles in drama development at NBC Network & Universal Media Studios, and Chernin Entertainment where, as one of the production company’s first employees, she was integral in driving their growth. She’s shepherded titles such as Lipstick Jungle, Mercy, Touch, Terra Nova, Breakout Kings, Boomtown, American Dreams, My Own Worst Enemy, Raines, Las Vegas, The Black Donnellys, and the award-winning show Life. We look forward to working with her in her new role as we gear up for an incredible season. Please join us in congratulating Lauren.

Jeff, Chris, Jason