Lauren Hutton, Adrian Martinez (The Blacklist: Redemption) and Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones) among others have come aboard the Amy Schumer-starring comedy I Feel Pretty. STX is distributing the film, which marks the directorial debut of of screenwriters Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. The release date is June 29, 2018.

The story is about an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis and wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

Others starring include Aidy Bryant and Sasheer Zamata from SNL, Busy Phillips (Vice Principals) and Dave Attell (Trainwreck). They join the already announced Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski and Rory Scovel.

STXfilms acquired the Voltage-financed title out of the Cannes Film Festival for an estimated $15M, one of the fest’s biggest deals. Pic marks the directorial debut of scribes Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. Since the deal was announced, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski and Rafe Spall have joined the cast.

Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG and Mary Viola, Voltage Pictures’ Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam and Nicholas Chartier and Schumer are producers. Executive producers are Jonathan Deckter, Justin Bursch and co-producer is Kevin Kane.

Hutton is repped by Untitled Entertainment; Martinez by Phoenix Artists; Bryant by UTA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP; Hopper by Gersh, Magnolia Entertainment and Waring & McKenna in the UK; Zamata by Gersh and Avalon Management; Phillips by ICM Partners and Rise Management, and Attell by CAA and 3 Arts.