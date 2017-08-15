Laura Ingraham is in line for a Fox News Channel primetime slot Matt Drudge has suggested via Twitter.

The morning radio host/Donald Trump supporter has served as a fill-in host and contributor at the cable news network, so the move makes sense as the network mulls life sans Eric Bolling, who is suspended pending an investigation into claims he sent unsolicited photo of male genitalia to several woman at the network. Bolling has denied the accusations.

Drudge posted a picture of Ingraham on Twitter with a caption “FALL PREVIEW: Laura Ingraham’s prime time to shine!”

FALL PREVIEW: Laura Ingraham's prime time to shine! After years in the trenches, much deserved. pic.twitter.com/dW3iwSHm2H — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) August 14, 2017

Until his suspension, Bolling had hosted The Specialists at 5 PM, replacing the show he previously co-hosted, The Five. Jessie Watters replaced Bolling on that show, which moved to primetime in a previous shakeup that showed Bill O’Reilly the door after the New York Times reported that FNC and its parent company 21st Century Fox allegedly paid out millions to settle sexual harassment claims in the past.

Current speculation has Five returning to 5, opening up an hour for Ingraham. The Five now airs at 9 PM, where MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is tearing up the turf, ratings-wise. Hers is the most watched cable news program on primetime. Scheduling Ingraham, who at one time was mulled to replace Sean Spicer as Trump’s press secretary, opposite Maddow would make for must-see TV.