Even today – especially today – hooded Klansmen and arm-banded Nazis can bring a quick shock to even the most outrageous of comedies, but The Late Show with Stephen Colbert went there head-on last night.

For the CBS show’s cold open, Late Show began with the news clip of President Donald Trump expressing his now historic “blame on both sides” insanity about last weekend’s Charlottesville violence. The Late Show then cuts to a TV, which we see from behind, and as the camera rises up, we discover who is glued to that screen: A white-sheeted Ku Klux Klansman and a Nazi in military regalia.

It’s a startling set-up to the sketch’s punchline: As the Klansman lifts his hood, he says, “Wow, I did not expect that.” To which the flummoxed Nazi responds, “Yeah, I wonder if he understands what we do?”

Colbert’s certainly wasn’t the only show taking on Trump’s latest hate-flirt – Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update Summer Edition featured Tina Fey endorsing sheets of an entirely different kind – but the very brief Late Show was perhaps the most efficient, clocking in at a fast 27 seconds.

Take a look at the video above.