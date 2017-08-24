Netflix has ordered a third season of critically-praised docuseries Last Chance U for premiere in 2017.

In the new season, the series will move from the south to Kansas to explore the junior college football program at Independence Community College. The Independence Pirates are coming off their first winning season in ten years under first year Head Coach Jason Brown.

Inspired by a GQ article, Last Chance U follows a group of young EMCC players who aspire to be recruited by a Division I college or NFL team.

“While we now have the opportunity to head to Kansas, we hope to revisit the people we’ve grown to love over the past two seasons of Last Chance U,” noted director Greg Whiteley. “We are forever grateful to the talented team at East Mississippi Community College who dedicated months of their lives in Scooba and trusted us to tell their incredible stories.”

Last Chance U is produced by Netflix in association with Condé Nast Entertainment, Endgame Entertainment and One Potato Productions. Greg Whiteley, Joe LaBracio, Dawn Ostroff, Lucas Smith, James Stern, Ben Cotner, Adam Del Deo and Lisa Nishimura executive produce.