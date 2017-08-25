On Sept. 15, Landmark Theatres is throwing the doors open to The Landmark at 57 West, a new eight-screen movie venue that will span the block between 11th and 12th Avenues on 57th Street in New York City.

In addition to its wall to wall screens, laser projection and a premium full bar aka JD’s Place, The Landmark at 57 West will also boast dramatic views of the Manhattan skyline along the Hudson River. Auditoriums will be filled with oversized ultra-plush leather chairs or electric recliner seats with footrests which can be reserved via advance ticketing. On the concession menu, The Landmark at 57 West will serve hot popcorn with real butter, Eisenberg Gourmet Beef Franks, and local items such as Melt Ice Cream Sandwiches, Sweet & Sara Vegan Smores, Bronx Pretzels, Sugar and Plumm Macarons, Two Boots Pizza, NYC Diesel Blend from

Native Coffee Roasters, Fat Witch Brownies and Treat House Marshmallow & Crispy Rice Treats. JD’s Place will be serving assorted salads, pulled pork sliders and tacos.

“We are excited to be opening a premiere theater and creating a new destination for cinema. The Landmark at 57 West will provide a top-tier entertainment experience for the sophisticated moviegoer who enjoys a wide array of interesting and quality films,” said Ted Mundorff, President and CEO of Landmark Theatres in a statement.

“Today, more than ever, audiences have discriminating tastes and high expectations. We take great pride in our customer service and delivering the best in film and are confident we will exceed our customers’ demands,” Mundorff added.

Landmark Theatres counts 252 screens, 53 theatres in 27 markets across the U.S. The chain is known for its diverse selection of sophisticated adult cinematic fare. Landmark Theatres is part of the Wagner/Cuban companies, a vertically-integrated group of media properties co-owned by Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban that also includes Magnolia Pictures, Magnolia Home Entertainment, 2929 Productions, AXS TV and HDNet Movies.