The Toronto Film Festival said today it will screen the world premiere of the new Lady Gaga documentary , a cinema verité look inside the life of one of the world’s biggest pop stars. Gaga is also set to perform after the docu bow, which is set for September 8 at the Princess of Wales Theatre. The Netflix original documentary will bow on the streaming service September 22.

The fest runs September 7-17.

Chris Moukarbel directed the docu, which follows Stefani Joanne Germanotta (aka Gaga) to give viewers unfiltered, behind-the-scenes access as she spends time with close friends and family members, records and releases her 2016 album Joanne and deals with personal struggles.

As Germanotta, she also just wrapped filming A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper. The Warner Bros reimagining hits theaters September 28, 2018.

Gaga: Five Foot Two is produced by Heather Parry for Live Nation Productions, Bobby Campbell for Mermaid Films, and Moukarbel. Michael Rapino, Kim Ray, Lisa Nishimura, and Benjamin Cotner are exec producers.