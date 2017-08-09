EXCLUSIVE: Sons of Anarchy‘s Kurt Sutter has joined Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in Lionsgate’s upcoming Chaos Walking which is being directed by Doug Liman. The sci-fi adventure film, based on the book from Carnegie Award-winning author Patrick Ness, is about a guy (Holland) who lives on the distant planet of New World — a new hope for humanity until struck by “The Noise,” a virus which inflicts immersive visions of ones’ every thought.

The cacophony drives many mad until Todd makes a hidden, silent discovery: there is a girl named Viola (Ridley), who may be the key to unlocking New World’s many layered secrets. Together, the two unlikely companions are forced on a white-knuckle adventure into an unexplored planet – trying to escape and hide in an environment where all thought is heard, all movement seen –as they both discover the truth about the lives they left behind and the spectacular world they’ve learned to call home.

Sutter will play Cillian, a tough farmer who adopted Todd at a very young age. Although they have a volatile relationship, Cillian makes the ultimate sacrifice to keep Todd safe.

The script was adapted by Charlie Kaufman, Ness, Lindsey Beer, Gary Spinelli and John Lee Hancock. Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff, and Doug Davison are producing the film.

Lionsgate has pegged March 1, 2019 to release the film. Sutter (The Shield) is represented by WME.