In a competitive situation, ABC has landed Kristy Kottis, a comedic hourlong drama, from The Strain executive producer Regina Corrado, American Crime alumna Felicity Huffman, Dallas Buyers Club producer Rachel Winter) and Working Title. NBC Universal International Studios is the studio.

Written by Corrado, Kristy Kottis is inspired by the real-life Vespa riding, shit kicking, former New York City public school teacher-turned-FBI agent, Kristy Kottis. The is a darkly comedic drama seen through the eyes of a real woman – not a super hero, not first in her class, but fiftieth, who found her calling in a place she never imagined; as the first female supervisor in charge of the Guardian Squad, the division responsible for uniting the NYPD, Homeland Security, Secret Service, Amtrack and Port Authority Police in New York City.

Corrado executive produces with Working Title’s Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Andrew Stearn and Liza Chasin as well as Huffman and Winter. There are no current plans for Huffman to star.

Three years ago, Winter and Huffman teamed for another FBI drama project that was set up at ABC with a put pilot commitment, which had Huffman attached to star as a special agent leading the New York City Joint Terrorism Task Force. At ABC, Huffman starred in the series Desperate Housewives and American Crime and also headlined the comedy pilot Libby & Malcolm this past season.

Corrado, who adapted the 2016 financial thriller feature Equity as a TV series for ABC last development season with Amy Pascal producing, is coming off a three-year stint on FX’s The Strain, last two as an executive producer, working alongside executive producer/showrunner Carlton Cuse who also recruited her as a writer-producer on his A&E drama series The Returned. Corrado started her career on David Milch’s Deadwood and John Fran Cincinnati and also worked on FX’s Sons of Anarchy for four seasons. She is repped by CAA and Zero Gravity Management.