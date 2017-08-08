Fox successfully brought back one canceled animated series, Family Guy, which has become an anchor of the network’s Sunday comedy block. Now the network is looking to do the same for another one, King of The Hill.

Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels who would go on to do Silicon Valley and The Office, King Of the Hill ended its 13-season run in 2009. It is produced by Fox’s sister studio.

Following Fox’s TCA executive session, Fox chairman Dana Walden revealed that the network met with the creators about two and a half months ago about revisiting the series, centered on a middle-class family living in Texas.

“We had a very preliminary conversation,” Walden told reporters. “Given what’s going on in the country, (Judge and Daniels) had a point of view about how these characters would respond.”

She qualified the meeting as “exploratory” as both Daniels and Judge are very busy but stressed that they both are “excited about” reviving King of the Hill. “So it’s about finding time,” Walden said.

Daniels also had had conversations with NBC about rebooting The Office with a new cast.