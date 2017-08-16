Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing Of A Sacred Deer premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last May, tying for the Best Screenplay prize. The chilling thriller is a return to English after Lanthimos’ 2015 The Lobster scored a Cannes Jury Prize, and an Oscar nomination. It also reteams Lanthimos with the folks behind that film, and star Colin Farrell. Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, Raffey Cassidy, Sunny Suljic, Bill Camp and Alicia Silverstone also star.

The story sees Farrell as a doctor whose family falls victim to a case of supernatural revenge perpetrated by a creepy teenage boy (Keoghan), with whom he shares ties to a former patient. Check out the first trailer above

Lanthimos co-scripted with regular collaborator Efthymis Filippou. Lanthimos, and Element’s Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe are producers. A24 scooped up rights early to the pic and is releasing domestically on October 27. It will have a Special Presentation before that at the Toronto Film Festival.