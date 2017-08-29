Downward Dog alumna Kirby Howell-Baptiste has booked a series regular role opposite Sandra Oh in Killing Eve, BBC America’s eight-episode dramatic thriller series written by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Killing Eve is based on the Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings and centers on two women; Eve (Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade security services operative whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is an elegant, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. These two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Howell-Baptiste will play Elena, Eve’s (Oh) deadpan assistant, but they act more like a team than superior and subordinate.

Howell-Baptiste was a series regular on ABC’s Downward Dog and had a supporting lead in feature A Dog’s Purpose released earlier this year. She also recurs on Netflix’s Love and will be recurring on the upcoming HBO series Barry. Howell-Baptiste is repped by Sarah Stephenson & Michael Duff at Troika, Jennifer Patredis & Lucas Kosoglad at Innovative, and managed by Jason Baerg at JDM.