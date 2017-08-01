Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson is set to revisit the days of All That with a new live-action sketch comedy show for kids titled Skoogle at pocket.watch, a media brand that creates, acquires, distributes and curates content for kids ages 2-11. Thompson will reteam with Albie Hecht, Chief Content Officer of pocket.watch and former President of Nickelodeon Entertainment for the new series.

Hecht, who was the original executive behind the aforementioned classic ’90s kids sketch show All That, will serve as Executive Producer with Thompson. Co-producers Josh Server, who also worked on All That, and Mason Gordon will executive produce. In a statement, the inspiration for the show’s format was described as “the ‘never too young’ entrepreneurial spirit that is encouraging kids everywhere to start their own businesses at any age. And have a blast doing it!”

“Kenan Thompson is a comedic genius,” said Hecht in a statement. “At Nickelodeon, I witnessed first-hand Kenan and his fellow cast members’ ability to turn everyday scenarios into hilarious adventures. I’m very excited to have the opportunity to once again reteam with Kenan and bring premium sketch comedy to a new generation of fans.”

Skoogle will feature Thompson as the voice of the titular Skoogle, an Siri/Alexa-like digital assistant for kids who has been created to help with their daily problems. Along with his cast of kid entrepreneur inventors, Skoogle will satirize everything from service apps to streaming entertainment to social media. The series marks the first major series production for pocket.watch.

Having been on SNL for 14 season, Thompson is now the longest running cast member on the iconic sketch show. He got his start on All That which led to the feature film Good Burger. He is repped by UTA; Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano, and Michael Goldman.