EXCLUSIVE: Ken Marino, whose directorial debut was on the Eugenio Derbez hit How To Be A Latin Lover, will next direct the comedy Dog Days for LD Entertainment, the company that brought Megan Leavey and the three-time Oscar nominated Jackie to the big screen.

Dog Days, which is readying to go before the cameras in Los Angeles in October, follows a group of interconnected

people in Los Angeles who are brought together by their loveable canine counterparts. The script was written by Elissa Matsueda with Erica Oyama rewriting.

“We’ve made a lot of serious movies lately so it will be fun to jump into a comedy this ffall with Ken Marino, fun actors, and lots of dogs,” said Mickey Liddell, the founder of LD Entertainment which is fully financing the project.

They plan to start casting immediately. Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, and Jennifer Monroe are producing.

Last month, LD announced that they are teaming up with screenwriter Jeremy Garelick (The Hangover) to launch the new company American High to generate a slate of high school-set comedy features, the first of

which is slated to begin shooting in March 2018.

The Marino-directed How to be a Latin Lover, which was released by Lionsgate’s Pantelion Films in April, ended up grossing $61.8M globally. “I’m very excited to direct a movie about dogs,” said Marino. “All of my best friends are dogs. Truth be told, the only friends I have are dogs. So this is a dream come true.”

LD is repped by attorney Eric Thompson. Marino and Oyama are repped by UTA and Principato-Young

Entertainment. Matsueda is repped by Gersh and Hollander Entertainment.