EXCLUSIVE: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Courtney Love and James Jagger have signed on to join Justin Kelly-directed biopic JT, about the JT Leroy literary scheme orchestrated by Laura Albert and her sister-in-law Savannah Knoop. Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern and Diane Kruger also star in the film, which is currently in production in Canada.

Kelly wrote the script based on Knoop’s book Girl Boy Girl: How I Became JT LeRoy. Knoop took on the boy-wonder-author persona of Leroy for six years, amassing a huge cult following from fans and celebrities. His public esteem led to high profile relationships and collaborations with Hollywood A-listers like Love, Gus Van Sant, and Bono.

The documentary Author: The JT Leroy Story from Jeff Feuerzeig bowed at Sundance last year and can be streamed on Amazon video.

Cassian Elwes is financing and producing with Mark Amin’s Sobini Films, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn and Patrick Walmsley, and Thirty Three Management’s Thor Bradwell. Exec producers are Fortitude’s Nadine de Barros, Sobini’ Cami Winikoff and Tyler Boehm, and Gary Pearl.

Harrison can currently be seen in A24’s horror thriller It Comes At Night, from Trey Edward Shults, and next in Dee Rees’ Sundance period drama Mudbound, which was picked up by Netflix. He’s repped by WME and Stagecoach Entertainment.

Jagger, who starred in HBO’s short-lived series Vinyl, will appear in The Last Full Measure, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, Christopher Plummer and Peter Fonda. He’s with Framework Entertainment, ICM and Schreck, Rose, Dapello.

Love’s upcoming projects include ’80s drama The Possibility of Fireflies, and Lifetime original films Menendez: Blood Brothers and A Midsummer’s Nightmare. She’s repped by UTA.