E! has set Saturday, September 24 for Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10-Year Anniversary Special with Ryan Seacrest as host.

E!

Seacrest, who also executive produces, will sit down with Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie in the 90-minute special to reflect back on the past decade. and delve into what it’s been like for the family to live all their triumphs and hardships in front of the camera.

“Since the show’s inception ten years ago, viewers have watched the family evolve, grow and become a huge part of today’s pop culture zeitgeist,” said Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Programming & Development, E!. “In celebrating the family’s decade on the air, we are extremely grateful for the fans all over the world who have ‘kept up’ since the beginning.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres its 14th season on Sunday, October 1 at 9 PM. The series is produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions and Bunim/Murray Productions.