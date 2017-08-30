Keanu Reeves is reuniting with Winona Ryder to star in the upcoming romantic comedy Destination Wedding, written and directed by Victor Levin (5 to 7). The pic centers on two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests, both pariahs at this affair, who develop a mutual affection despite themselves. But to act on those feelings would be to trust hope over experience, a foolish choice indeed.

Gail Lyon of Sunshine Pictures and Two Camel Films’ Elizabeth Dell are producing along with Robert Jones for The Fyzz Facility, which is fully financing the film. Elevated’s Cassian Elwes and The Fyzz’s Wayne Marc Godfrey are executive producing. Filming just wrapped in central California.

Reeves and Ryder have co-starred in previous films like Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Richard Linklater’s A Scanner Darkly. Currently, Reeves can be seen in the Netflix film To The Bone, and reprised his role in John Wick: Chapter 2 for Summit Entertainment. Ryder will reprise her role in the second season Netflix breakout hit series Strangers Things, which is up for multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Reeves is repped by WME, while Ryder is a client of Gersh, Anonymous Content and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Levin, whose previous writing credits include Mad Men, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton (2004) and currently serves as an EP on Starz comedy Survivor’s Remorse, is repped by WME.