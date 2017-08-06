Kayleigh McEnany, perhaps best known as CNN’s most unhesitating Trump supporter who is not Jeff Lord, seems to have made the short leap from surrogate to campaign employee: This morning, McEnany hosted a taped news-of-the-week segment on Donald Trump’s official Facebook page. (Watch it below.)

The 90-second clip features McEnany on a very patriotic-looking faux newsroom set from Trump Tower in New York, reading news items with a heavy pro-Trump skew. McEnany ends her segment on this week’s jobs numbers saying, “President Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction.”

McEnany also reads items about the proposed Raise Act and last week’s Medal of Honor White House ceremony for Vietnam War veteran James McCloughan.

McEnany signaled her CNN departure yesterday with a non-specific Tweet from her Twitter account that now describes her as a “Former CNN Commentator”:

While I have enjoyed my time at CNN, I will be moving to a new role. Stay tuned next week! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 5, 2017

McEnany ends the Facebook video with what could be her weekly sign-off: “Thank you for joining us, everybody. I’m Kayleigh McEnany, and that’s the real news.” By 11:30 a.m. ET, the Sunday morning posting had scored about 250,000 views.

On CNN’s Reliable Sources today, host Brian Stelter seemed surprised by the sudden appearance of his old CNN stablemate, noting McEnany “seems to have joined the Trump re-election campaign.”

Stelter asked guest panelist Jeff Greenfield what he made of the video.

“Not much,” Greenfield responded. “Look at what’s behind her. Campaigns have been trying to do news-like videos ever since there was videos. In the scheme of things that doesn’t strike me as a particularly bothersome problem.” He said the video falls in “the long if not entirely noble tradition of political campaign propaganda.”