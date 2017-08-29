Three months after apologizing for a photo shoot in which she held up a fake “decapitated” head of President Donald Trump, Kathy Griffin said she wants to take that back.
“I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S.,” she complained in an interview with Seven Network in Australia, where she is on tour. “The whole thing got so blown out of proportion. I lost everybody – I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me!”
Speaking to the co-host of the net’s program Sunrise, Griffin reminded that even friends like Debra Messing criticized the stunt, adding that, in addition to being fired from CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve special, her U.S. tour got scrubbed when venues got death threats. “These Trump fans are hardcore,” she warned.
When Sunrise host Samantha Armytage mentioned that Clinton and Messing are not Trump fans, asking Griffin if she understood they thought the message was “over the line,” Griffin shot back: “You’re full of crap. Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing.
“I’ve been talking to Australians who, for the first time, are saying ‘We’re afraid to go to America,’” Griffin said. “I never thought I would hear that in my lifetime.”
Griffin kicked off her Taking It Back Tour on Monday, in an interview published by New York Magazine. Among her complaints, she said CNN chief Jeff Zucker had asked her to limit the number of anti-Trump jokes at her most recent New Year’s Eve co-hosting gig for the cable news network.
“Why are people still expecting me to apologize and grovel to a man that tweets like this?” Griffin asked Yashar Ali. “I’m a comedian; he’s our f*cking president.”
She added: “President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert. … He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents – and I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?”
Three months earlier, not long after TMZ published the image of Griffin holding up a fake severed Donald Trump head, ISIS style, Griffin released a video saying: “I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction of these images…I crossed the line…. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. … I get it.”
