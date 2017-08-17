Coming off a three-season stint as the lead of HBO’s praised drama series The Leftovers, Justin Theroux has been tapped to co-star opposite Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in the high-profile 10-episode Netflix series Maniac.

Filming just started on the Paramount TV/Anonymous Content dark comedy in New York City, with Cary Fukunaga set to direct all episodes. Maniac, written by Patrick Somerville based on the 2014 Norwegian series, revolves around the fantasy worlds of Hill and Stone’s characters. Theroux will play the recurring role of James Mantleray.

Stone, Hill and Fukunaga executive produce Maniac along with Michael Sugar and Doug Wald of Anonymous Content, Kruke Kristiansen & Anne Kolbjornsen, and Espen PA Lervaag & Kjetil Indegard. Ashley Zalta will co-executive produce.

Theroux, who starred as Kevin Garvey on The Leftovers, also was recently seen in The Girl On The Train. He is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management and Media.