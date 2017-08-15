EXCLUSIVE: Justin Simien, who wrote and directed the lauded Sundance indie Dear White People which he turned into the Netflix series, will next write and direct Bad Hair. He will team with Sight Unseen, the newly formed production shingle of Julia Lebedev, Eddie Vaisman, and Oren Moverman. Lebedev and Vaisman produced Dear White People, and Lebedev is exec producer of the Netflix series spinoff.

Paralleling the rise of New Jack Swing in 1989, Bad Hair is a horror satire that follows an ambitious young woman who gets a weave in order to survive the image obsessed world of music television. Her professional success comes at a higher cost than anticipated, however, when she discovers her new hair may have a mind of its own. Simien has retained the biting satirical commentary but added genre bending thrills. Sight Unseen VP of Development, Angel Lopez, will oversee the film for the company.

Simien sparked to a team-up “with Sight Unseen in order to create work that both entertains and holds a mirror up to society. This will be both a love letter to black women and a critique of the cultural forces our society puts them through.”

Simien, who created and exec produced the Dear White People series, is in pre-production on the ten-episode second season, which will premiere in 2018. He is repped by WME, Oasis Media Group and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka.