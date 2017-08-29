EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros and DC are starting over in their search for a director for Justice League Dark, but one of the aspirants, Gerard Johnstone, has been hired to do a polish on the script. He made an impression on the studio with his presentation, but what got him in there was his 2014 film Housebound.

IMDb

The search to find a director to helm a darker version of Justice League — reportedly centering on John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, Zatanna and Etrigan the Demon — will take a bit longer, though. Doug Liman left to do Chaos Walking, and while it looked for a moment like Andy Muschietti would be the man, everything changed when New Line’s Stephen King novel adaptation It turned in an outsized web reaction to the trailer, and from there it was clear that Muschietti and his sibling producer partner Barbara won’t be doing anything other than readying the second installment of the movie. It will pick up the group of clown-hunting friends when they are adults who return to Derry, Maine, 27 years later when the malevolent Pennywise begins killing children again.

Johnstone is repped by CAA, Key Creatives and attorney George Davis at Nelson Davis.