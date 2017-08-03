EXCLUSIVE: Juno Films, the creation of which was announced this week by Elizabeth Sheldon, has acquired all North American rights to Jedd and Todd Wider’s documentary To the Edge of the Sky, which follows the heroic battle of four American mothers whose sons are ill and who fight the FDA to access to a potentially life-saving drug. The film will get a theatrical release in North America.

The news comes as the “Right to Try” bill just passed in the Senate today to implement it across all 50 states. Right to Try allows terminally ill patients to have the right to try medicines after the medication has gone through only Phase One of the FDA process (but not yet fully approved). The law has been signed in 37 states.

To the Edge of the Sky is about four moms whose sons are diagnosed with the degenerative Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a fatal disease that’s the No. 1 genetic killer of boys, as they fight the FDA to gain access to a potentially life-saving drug. Victims are not expected to live beyond their 20s. The film intimately records the transformation of these four mothers into the country’s leading political activists pushing the government to allow access to a drug that might help save their sons’ lives.

“To the Edge of the Sky captures the evolution of four mothers from caregivers for their terminally ill children, with all of the ensuing stress and strain on their personal relationships, to ardent political activists, learning how to navigate government agencies and company boardrooms to reach their goal: Saving their children,” Sheldon said. “Anybody who has children can relate to their journey and be inspired by the passion and courage of these true American heroes – these four amazing women.”

Said Jedd Wider of Wider Film Projects: “We are extremely excited to be working with Juno Films and Elizabeth Sheldon. These American heroes are beacons for us all. Their story of unrelenting strength in the face of institutional adversity shows us that change is possible if you are willing to fight for it. This is a film about the power of courage, hope against all odds and the unbreakable bond between parent and child.”