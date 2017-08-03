The fourth season of ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder is keeping it in the family. Julius Tennon, Viola Davis’s producing partner and husband, is set to join the Shondaland drama in an undisclosed guest starring role. For now, he has been booked for one episode.

Tennon is Co-President of JuVee Productions, which he founded with Davis. The production company is artist-driven and seeks to produce economical yet premium and character-driven stories with an emphasis on narratives from a diverse range of emerging and established voices. The duo signed an overall deal last year with ABC Studios, where they will develop new projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services through JuVee for ABC Studios and its cable/digital division ABC Signature.

Tennon is an accomplished actor from stage and screen. He has appeared in CBS’ Laws of Chance, The Architect, and the JuVee produced films Custody and Lila & Eve. He is repped by Estelle Lasher at Lasher Group.