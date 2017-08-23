The Museum of Modern Art’s 2017 Film Benefit will honor Julianne Moore this year in a gala benefit on Nov. 13 and a tribute to her work. Previous Film Benefit honorees include Tom Hanks, Cate Blanchett, Alfonso Cuarón, Tilda Swinton, Quentin Tarantino, Pedro Almodóvar, Kathryn Bigelow, Tim Burton, and Baz Luhrmann.

Moore, of course, was the 2015 Best Actress Oscars for Still Alice and has also been nominated for the Best Actress for her roles in The End of the Affair (2000) and Far from Heaven (2003), and Best Supporting Actress for Boogie Nights (1998) and The Hours (2003).

She will next be seen in Wonderstruck, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Suburbicon. MoMA will also pay tribute to Moore with a film series of her work from Nov. 2 through 12 in the Roy and Niuta Titus Theaters. The tribute dinner on Nov. 13 is hosted by Chanel.