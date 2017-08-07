EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer is set to co-star in the indie thriller Driven, joining Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace and Timothy Olyphant. Nick Hamm is directing from a script by Colin Bateman, with filming to start September in Puerto Rico.

The pic follows Jim Hoffman (Sudeikis), a con artist-turned-informer for the FBI in the war on drugs. Greer will play Jim’s wife Ellen Hoffman.

Luillo Ruiz of Pimienta Film Company is producing along with Tempo Productions’ Piers Tempest and Jo Bamford. Walter Josten of Blue Rider Pictures is exec producing and financing the project.

Greer is beefing up her upcoming project slate which, in addition to Driven, includes Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, MGM’s Valley Girl remake, Where’d You Go Bernadette from Richard Linklater and Clint Eastwood’s 15:17 To Paris. She’s repped by Principato-Young Entertainment, CAA and attorney Fred Toczek.