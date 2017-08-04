Over a year after Joshua Allen again attacked his ex-girlfriend, the So You Think You Can Dance winner today was sentenced to a year in county jail after pleading no contest to domestic violence.

Escaping the potential decade behind bars he faced when first charged in these matters on July 14, 2016 on a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges for two separate incidents, the victor of Season 4 of the FOX competition show was taken into custody immediately following the Van Nuys courthouse hearing Thursday. Allen also has to serve five years of probation once he gets out and a year of domestic violence counseling. Additionally, Judge Michael Kellogg included a requirement in the sentence that the Step Up 3D actor stay away from his former flame for 10-years or face further imprisonment.

Formally, Allen was convicted of one felony count each of willfully injuring a girlfriend after a prior conviction and assault with a deadly weapon, a glass vase, according to L.A. County D.A. Jackie Lacey’s office. The prosecutor in the case was Deputy D.A. Ranna Jahanshahi.

The dancer who won SYTYCD back in 2008 had a January 13, 2016 conviction of “willfully injuring a girlfriend,” which was followed by an attempt to strangle his then ex-girlfriend on April 13 last year. On June 19, Allen attacked the women again and, after she tried to get away, chased her into a coffee shop. Once inside the java joint, Allen got into a dust-up with a man who tried to stop the attack on the ex. He also threw that previously mentioned glass vase at a women who intervened. After smashing up the shop some more, Allen was later “subdued by other good Samaritans,” as the D.A.’s office puts it.

With judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens, So You Think You Can Dance is currently in its 14th Season, which debuted on June 12.