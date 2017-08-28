Dalian Wanda has offered the CEO job at Legendary Entertainment to Irell & Manella law firm partner Josh Grode, sources confirmed to Deadline. The post has been open since Thomas Tull exited his company after selling it to China-based Wanda for $3.5 billion. Grode hasn’t said yes, sources said, and might not. He has been advising the companies for a long time in his capacity as a partner in the law firm — including the Legendary deal — and is considered a potential good business mind to match up with the company’s top creative executive, Mary Parent.

Legendary issued this statement: “Josh has been and continues to be a legal advisor to Wanda and Legendary and will continue render services to them and other clients.” Legendary heavily courted Jim Gianopulos before he took the top job at Paramount, and rumors of other potential CEO choices have cropped up. Stay tuned.