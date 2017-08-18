Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart made a surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle’s Radio City Music Hall show Thursday and had some choice words for Donald Trump, his response to Charlottesville and white supremacists.

New York Times‘ Sopan Deb was at the show and transcribed some of Stewart’s best from his monologue, releasing them in a series of tweets.

“It wasn’t so much that there were Nazis. It was really the reaction by certain presidents,” Stewart said before going on to blast Trump and his “many sides” response to the Charlottesville violence.

“There are two sides? Motherf*cker? Two sides! I believe they are called the Allied powers and the Axis powers, and we used to be with the Allied powers. This motherf*cker signed a treaty that I don’t think any of us know about.”

Stewart also recalled a tweet four years ago from Trump questioning why he had changed his last name? In the tweet, Trump wrote: “If Jon Stewart is so above it all & legit, why did he change his name from Jonathan Leibowitz? He should be proud of his heritage!”

In his monologue, Stewart said, “So basically it goes back to an old white supremacist trope which is ‘Jews amongst us.’ The crypto-Jew. So what Donald Trump was saying was — he was signaling to the underworld that Jews are amongst us.”

“I tweet back,” Stewart went on. “‘Did you know Donald Trump’s real name is F*ckface Von Clownstick?'”

“I don’t think everybody who likes [Trump] is a Nazi,” Stewart also said, “but everybody who is a Nazi sure does seem to like him.”

Stewart’s monologue as tweeted by Deb is below:

