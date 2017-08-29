Napoleon Dynamite actor Jon Heder is set to topline the indie film When Jeff Tried To Save The World, along with Parks and Recreation alum Jim O’Heir, Maya Erskine (FXX’s Man Seeking Woman), Brendan Meyer (The OA), Anna Konkle (Rosewood) and Steve Berg (Comedy Central’s Idiotsitter). Kendall Goldberg is onboard to helm, from a script co-written by Rachel Borgo and Goldberg.

It follows Jeff (Heder), the manager of an old-school bowling alley called Winky’s World, a community staple that has become Jeff’s home over the years. When he finds out the owner (O‘Heir) is selling the place, he must do everything he can to save it.

Goldberg is also producing the project with Burn Later Productions, Shane Simmons and co-producer Jimmy Seargeant. Production is currently underway in Chicago.

The is being packaged by Gersh and financed with the help of Chicago Media Angels.