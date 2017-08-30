Jon Bernthal has wrapped a starring role in the Steve McQueen-directed Widows for New Regency and See-Saw Films. He plays a member of a heist crew in a film that McQueen wrote with Gillian Flynn with a revision by Scott Z. Burns. He stars alongside Elizabeth Debicki, Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell and Michelle Rodriguez.

This comes as the actor who popped in The Walking Dead completed a summer where he starred in the Edgar Wright-directed Baby Driver, the Taylor Sheridan-directed Wind River, the Rick Roman Waugh-directed Shot Caller and the Brendan Muldowney-directed Pilgrimmage. Bernthal, who’s also back as the title character in Netflix’s Daredevil spinoff series The Punisher, will next star alongside Ryan Gosling and Kyle Chandler in First Man, the Damien Chazelle-directed drama for Universal about Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon. Bernthal will play Dave Scott, one of the astronauts in the manned space program who was a pilot and partner of Armstrong on Gemini VIII mission. That film shoots in Atlanta in November. WME and Burstein Company Bernthal, who’s on course to be carrying movies on his own based on this pace. He is also expected to reprise alongside Ben Affleck in The Accountant sequel that Gavin O’Connor is planning to direct at Warner Bros.