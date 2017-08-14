Johnny Depp’s Infinitum Nihil has partnered with G4C Innovation’s Gudrun Giddings to produce The Secret World, a television series based on the globally successful MMO game The Secret World and its recently released reboot Secret World Legends.

The TV adaptation, which is being written by James V. Hart (Hook, Crossbones) and Jake Hart, with former CSI: NY showrunner Pam Veasey on board as showrunner, will be based on the universe of the Secret World IP. It will center on a team of undercover agents and the shadowy war between secret societies: the Illuminati, Dragon and the Templar. Central to the plot is their battle against the supernatural in an adventure that spans across our world, and incorporates the realms of ancient myths and legends, as well as today’s conspiracy theories and headline news.

Johnny Depp, Christi Dembrowski, Sam Sarkar and Gudrun Giddings will produce with Veasey.

“The Secret World is the ideal gaming experience to translate into a live-action episodic adventure,” said Veasey.

Created by Norwegian developer and publisher Funcom, the original game was first published in 2012 as one of that year’s top games .

Rex/Shutterstock

“The Secret World universe is full of stories just waiting to be told,” said Rui Casais, CEO of Funcom. From secret societies to myths and legends that are all coming true, The Secret World captures some of humanity’s greatest mysteries and asks ‘What if?'”

Giddings, who optioned the media rights to The Secret World in 2012, had been developing the project with Sarkar from its inception.

“It’s one of the most character driven and well developed games I know of and naturally lends itself to fantastical storylines with intriguing characters, a thrilling and binge-worthy international TV show,” Giddings said.

Added Sarkar, “From the moment Gudrun first brought this to me, I loved this property. I live for conspiracy theory. I don’t believe it, but I love it. This is the secret story of the people who rule the people who rule the world.”

The project was packaged by CAA.

The Secret World is the latest video game franchise to be developed as TV series. It follows Myst, a drama series based on the classic 1990s video game, which was given a script-to-series commitment at Hulu. And Paramount TV and Anonymous Content optioned the rights to the Battlefield video game property to adapt as a TV series.