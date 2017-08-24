Busy week for news in Gotham City. John Requa & Glenn Ficarra are in talks to write, direct and produce the Suicide Squad spinoff movie that is will have Margot Robbie and Jared Leto reprising their roles, she playing Harley Quinn and he playing her demented boyfriend The Joker. This comes a day after Deadline revealed that Warner Bros/DC have Todd Phillips writing with Scott Silver and producing with Martin Scorsese a new origin story about The Joker, a film that will cast a different actor in the signature villain role. DC has been all over the place with possible movies, and this one is apparently different from Gotham City Sirens, a different Harley Quinn spinoff meant to showcase several top female villains from the DC stable which Suicide Squad director David Ayer is attached to direct. Robbie is aboard that project as exec producer. This comes as the film she produced, I, Tonya, in which she plays disgraced Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, is shaping up to be arguably the most coveted acquisitions title of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. Her portrayal as Harley Quinn was a major bright spot in Suicide Squad, as a nurse who goes off the rails after falling for the charms of her Joker boyfriend.

The new movie focuses on that toxic relationship. While Suicide Squad brought about fanboy ire, the movie grossed nearly $750 million worldwide. Warner Bros/DC are developing a Suicide Squad sequel (Jaume Collet-Serra was going to direct it until he moved on to the Dwayne Johnson-starrer Jungle Cruise at Disney), and that is a high priority for Warner Bros and DC.

Requa and Ficarra wrote Bad Santa, but their directing efforts have been mostly financial misses. Most recently they directed Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, and before that, they directed Focus, another movie that wasn’t a success but which got them to work with Robbie. They also helmed Crazy, Stupid, Love. They wrote Cats and Dogs and its sequel. This ought to give them an opportunity to score a hit movie as Warner Bros and DC continue to try and figure out their superhero universe plans. Robbie is repped by CAA and Management 360, the filmmakers are repped by CAA.