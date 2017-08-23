John Leguizamo‘s free-wheeling tour through the history of Latinx people, especially in North and South America, will re-open on Broadway this fall, after acclaimed runs at the Public Theater in New York and California’s Berkeley Repertory Theater. Latin History For Morons will begin performances October 19 and open November 15 at Studio 54. (The Roundabout Theatre Company, which owns the venue, is not producing the show.)

Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), the tour-de-force is written and performed by Leguizamo and features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting by Alexander V. Nichols and original music and sound design by Bray Poor.

In Latin History, Leguizamo – a self-confessed moron on the subject of his own people’s history – schools his son, and the rest of us, on the buried and forgotten history of Latinos in the Americas. He draws upon all of his skills, sacred and profane, as monologist, impersonator and observer in setting to rights a long ignored or overlooked history.

“Taking off from his discovery of Howard Zinn’s corrective A Peoples’ History Of The United States, Leguizamo interweaves his own story with a hilarious retelling of the advances and destruction of the Aztec, Maya and Inca civilizations, the arrival of the ‘conquistadors”‘ and the rise of modern Latin culture,” I wrote in my review for Deadline earlier this year. “There are visual aids, many jokes and a sober mission at work…Leguizamo, an incomparable mimic and storyteller, is always great company.”

Latin History will be Leguizamo’s sixth one-man show, following success on Broadway with Ghetto Klown, Freak, Mambo Mouth, Spic-O-Rama and Sexaholix…A Love Story. Mambo Mouth, Spic-O-Rama, Freak and Ghetto Klown all went on to be filmed for presentation on HBO.

The new show is being produced by Nelle Nugent, Kenneth Teaton, The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theatre. 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as General Manager.