EXCLUSIVE: Having worked together on the now unfortunately cancelled Underground, Get Lifted Film Co. and Sony Pictures Television have made their arrangement formal with the former signing a first look deal with the latter.

As the rapid expanding John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius founded company ups their game with Sony, they are also promoting from within, I’ve learned. Lezlie Willis has been upped from Coordinator to Creative Executive at Get Lifted.

“We’re so excited to be working with Sony,” Jackson told Deadline Wednesday of the multi-year deal that was sealed earlier this year. “We got to know Sony really well working with them on Underground and are excited to build upon that relationship moving forward,” the producer noted. “Additionally Lezlie’s promotion is well deserved as she’s proven herself to be an invaluable member of our team. We can’t wait to watch her excel in her new role.”

Attorney Nina Shaw of L.A.’s Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano and WME | IMG’s Andrew Mathes negotiated the deal with Sony TV for Get Lifted.

Having signed an overall production deal this spring for unscripted TV and digital media content with indie studio Critical Content, the La La Land producers are gearing up to get some new as yet undisclosed projects out to market.

Along with the critically praised two-season pre-Civil War drama on WGN America that they served as EPs on, along with Legend overseeing music for Underground and appearing as Fredrick Douglas, Get Lifted have had a high profile past couple of years.

With Legend on-screen, the company were EP’s on the Oscar nominated and almost Best Picture winning La La Land from director Damien Chazelle, and the Barack and Michelle Obama date pic Southside With You. As well, among other projects, Get Lifted EP’d the HBO documentary Southern Rites and the acclaimed Neal Brennan: 3 Mics from the Chappelle’s Show co-creator. Working with Cary Fukunaga, the company has a feature in development based on Tom Reiss’ the Pulitzer-winning 2012 biography The Black Count: Glory, Revolution, Betrayal, And The Real Count of Monte Cristo, as Deadline exclusively reported.