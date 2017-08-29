YouTube Red continues to add to its slate of original programming. The newest addition to is the animated series Dallas & Robo featuring the voices of WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and 2 Broke Girls alumna Kat Dennings.

Part space adventure, part buddy comedy, the series is produced by the Robot Chicken team and follows a sassy space-trucker Dallas (Dennings) and self-proclaimed warrior-poet Robo (Cena) who have to navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers, and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging. The series is set to debut exclusively on YouTube Red in 2018.

Cena is repped by ICM Partners. Dennings is repped by UTA and Management 360.