Jimmy Kimmel Live is hitting the road and returning to a familiar place. The late night ABC talk show is headed to Brooklyn, New York for five episodes. Starting Monday, October 16, the show will tape live in front of an audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. This marks the third time Kimmel has broadcasted his show from BAM.

Kimmel has interviewed a variety of guests from his Brooklyn broadcasts including David Letterman, Howard Stern, Tracy Morgan, Bill Murray, Michael J. Fox, Chris Rock, Misty Copeland, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z and more. Kimmel has been one of many talk show hosts with political-driven segments and jokes. The most recent being his first post firing interview with “Anthony Scaramucci.”

Jill Leiderman serves as executive producer alongside Kimmel. Jason Schrift, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, David Craig and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. Jimmy Kimmel Live is produced by Jackhole Industries in association with ABC Studios.

ABC and dick clark productions also announced today that the 2017 American Music Awards will broadcast live 8 p.m. EST on Sunday November 19. The AMAs honors artists in multiple musical genres, including Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, and others.