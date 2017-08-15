Jimmy Kimmel came out swinging on Monday night, talking about President Donald Trump’s weekend reax to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“We went into the weekend worrying about Kim Jong-un starting a war; we came out of it wondering if our president is cutting eye holes out of his bed sheets.”

“This weekend in Virginia, the worst people in the United States went to the hardware store, bought Tiki torches, lit them up and marched in Charlottesville; a non-violent protester was killed by a white supremacist,” the JKL host said, joining late night colleagues in blasting Trump’s decision to go on TV and limply condemn “hatred and bigotry and violence…on many sides.”

“He started strong – and then had to throw in ‘on may sides’,” Kimmel blasted. “Let’s not lay all the blame on the Nazis and the Klan. There were people who marched against them, you know!”

And then, for two days, Trump went silent. “And, of course, everybody went nuts, because there weren’t many sides; there were two sides, and one of those sides had Nazis on it,” Kimmel snarked. “All he had to do was condemn Nazis!”

Reaction to the weekend’s violence erupted worldwide, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel who called the rally “evil and disgusting.”

“You understand what this means?” Kimmel asked. “Germany is taking a stronger stance against Nazis than we are.”

“After much prayer and reflection, the president this morning decided to take the difficult step of condemning Nazis and the Klan – which was big for him, because this is the sort of thing that could alienate his base,” Kimmel said as his audience gasped.

“If there’s any silver lining to this – and there isn’t, by the way – it’s that whatever vacation he was hoping to have is now ruined.”