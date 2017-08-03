Jessica Chastain is not happy with CBS and its lack of female leads. She tweeted today in response to a TCA panel Wednesday in which CBS’ new entertainment president Kelly Kahl and EVP Thom Sherman responded to critics’ questions about diversity.

“I’ll just @netflix and chill. Or some @HBO greatness. Or anything by #RyanMurphy

There’s so many incredible options that dont include @CBS,” Chastain wrote on Twitter.

“CBS did develop female shows and did six pilots with female leads but those pilots were not felt to be as good (as those that were picked up),” Sherman said during the panel. All new series picked up by CBS have male leads.

Kahl and Sherman also were questioned about the controversial exits of Hawaii Five-0‘s two Asian co-stars, Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, who sought parity with the show’s white leads, Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan. Despite criticism, Kahl assured critics that “change is happening at CBS” and the network is “moving in the right direction.”

Chastain has been a longtime advocate for more prominent roles for women in the TV and film industry, both in front of and behind the camera. She’s also a member of the advisory board of We Do It Together, a nonprofit film production company “created to finance and produce films, documentaries, TV and other forms of media, uniquely dedicated to the empowerment of women”, according to the description on its website.