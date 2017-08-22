Stop us if you heard these before. On second thought, don’t. Jerry Before Seinfeld is the title of Netflix’s stand-up special starring a little comic you might have heard of, chronicling Jerry Seinfeld’s return to the intimate Comic Strip in NYC that launched his career. The hourlong special will start streaming September 19 on Netflix. Check out a couple of clips below featuring some of his classic bits.

Netflix

Seinfeld fans will be familiar with some of the gags in the new hourlong special, as early seasons featured the comic doing work onstage. Jerry Before Seinfeld is interspersed with never-before-seen material — including a library of legal pads with every joke he’s written since 1975, childhood videos and more — and features the jokes that put him on the comedy map.

The special is part of the big deal Seinfeld signed with Netflix in January that includes moving his Comedians in Cars Getting Cofffee to the streaming service from Crackle. The pact also includes another new Seinfeld stand-up special as well as the development of scripted and nonscripted comedy programming for the online network.

Check out a couple of clips from Jerry Before Seinfeld, including Seinfeld’s classic bits about being the unwilling recipient of “the finger” and the sad life of socks:

I’m only one finger away from a compliment. A post shared by Netflix Comedy (@netflixcomedy) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT