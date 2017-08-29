Netflix has released the first-look trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s first original Netflix stand- up special Jerry Before Seinfeld.

In the special, Jerry Seinfeld returns to the Comic Strip in NYC for an intimate stand-up set at the club that helped launch his career. It includes never-before-seen material — including a library of legal pads with every joke he’s written since 1975, along with childhood videos, and more.

The special is part of the big deal Seinfeld signed with Netflix in January that includes moving his Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee to the streaming service from Crackle. The pact also includes another new Seinfeld stand-up special as well as the development of scripted and nonscripted comedy programming for the online network.

Jerry Before Seinfeld begins streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, September 19.

Check out the trailer above.