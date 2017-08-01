Jeremy Irvine, Ethan Russell, Zach Roerig and Cody Walker round out the cast of Todd Robinson written and directed Vietnam War pic The Last Full Measure from Foresight Unlimited. They join the ensemble led by Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Amy Madigan, John Savage and Bradley Whitford.

Based on the true story of a present-day cover-up investigation, the pic follows young Pentagon investigator Scott Huffman as he battles the political machine in Washington. As we are brought back to what happened in one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War through the eyes of the survivors, Huffman teams with the veterans of Operation Abilene to convince Congress to finally award the Medal of Honor to a courageous Air Force Pararescue Jumper Pitsenbarger, who saved many lives his own was sacrificed.

Irvine will play Medal of Honor recipient William Pitsenbarger (Grant Gustin was originally attached to the role), while Russell, Roerig, and Walker will play young versions of Hurt, Harris, and Savage’s characters respectively.

Mark Damon, Nicholas Cafritz, Robert Reed Peterson, Timothy Scott Bogart, Shaun Sanghani, Julian Adams, Lauren Selig, Pen Densham, John Watson, Louis Steyn and T.J. Steyn are producing, with Habib H. Paracha, Tamara Birkemoe, Jenna Sanz-Agero, Sidney Sherman executive producing. Foresight Unlimited is handling international sales and producing in association with Provocator and SSS Entertainment.

Irvine, repped by UTA and Independent Talent Group, will appear in Farhad Safinia’s The Professor and the Madman and James Cox’s Billionaire Boys Club. Russell, most recently seen in A Stand Up Guy with Bob Saget, is with Innovative. Also repped by Innovative, Roerig’s latest debut is Lea Thompson’s The Year of Spectacular Man, which made its world premiere at the LA Film fest last month. Walker, the late Paul Walker’s youngest brother, has recently starred alongside Nicolas Cage in Mario Van Peebles’ USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage. He’s a client of Paradigm and Luber Roklin.