Jeremy Fuchs has just been named Chief Information Officer of STX Entertainment, it was announced internally today at the company. He comes over from Broad Green Entertainment which recently shut down its production division and laid off numerous staff. Fuchs will now lead strategic planning for all of IT for STX. He starts in the new post on Monday.
Here is the internal announcement that circulated this AM:
We are excited to share with you that Jeremy Fuchs will be joining our company in the role of Chief Information Officer. We felt strongly about bolstering our leadership team with a seasoned expert in information technology given the ever-increasing importance IT solutions play in every facet of our business.
As CIO, Jeremy will lead our global strategic IT planning, solutions and tactical execution. He will partner with our senior executives and oversee the current services provided by Sandbox Technology (including desktop support that Topher and Eric handle) to enhance our IT infrastructure and ERP systems. Beyond his impressive technology background, he brings a wealth of experience in financial accounting, planning/forecasting and business operations, as well as data warehousing and analytics.
A graduate of Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering, Jeremy most recently served as Chief Technology Officer at Broad Green Pictures, where he was responsible for all of its technology, including anti-piracy, business applications, distribution support and rights management, and general IT solutions. Additionally, Jeremy spent a combined 12 years at Lionsgate and Warner Bros., and his list of past consulting clients includes 20th Century Fox, Fandango, Netflix, and NBCUniversal.
Jeremy starts this Monday, August 14th and will report to Tom McGrath and Andy Warren. Please join us in welcoming Jeremy!
