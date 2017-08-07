The Grand Tour co-host Jeremy Clarkson has been diagnosed with pneumonia, forcing a break from work for “quite some time.” The former Top Gear star was admitted to a hospital while on a family vacation in Mallorca on Friday. On Sunday, he posted a note on his Grand Tour DriveTribe saying, “I’ll be out of action for quite some time apparently. It’s really really annoying because I’ve never had one day off work since I started in 1978.”

Production had already begun on Season 2 of the expensive Amazon Prime motoring show and Clarkson was due to return to shooting next week. This is the second bump in the road for the series this summer after co-host Richard Hammond was hospitalized in June following a fiery accident in Switzerland. He suffered a fractured knee after climbing Hemburg Hill in an electric super car that crashed and then burst into flames.

The Grand Tour was a key pillar of Amazon’s global rollout late last year. Deadline has reached out for word about future shooting on Season 2.

Hammond and James May, who rounds out the trio of Top Gear hosts who segued from the BBC to Amazon for The Grand Tour, commented today (in typical fashion) on Clarkson’s health.

Wrote Hammond in response to Clarkson’s “out of action” post: “Wow. I didn’t know he had a job.”

May chimed in: “CLARKSON IS POORLY UPDATE: With each day that passes, the chances that Jeremy Clarkson will recover are greatly improved. We must prepare ourselves for the worst.”

Earlier he had posted on DriveTribe: “CLARKSON IS POORLY IS UPDATE: Jeremy Clarkson has pneumonia. Symptoms include coughing, sweating, shivering, and feeling generally unwell. So how do we know?”

Clarkson also shared a photo of his hospital bracelets:

Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

And noted The Grand Tour is down to a team of one: