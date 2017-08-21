First she made waves fighting to bring awareness to the pay gap between women and men in the entertainment industry. Then last week Jennifer Lawrence took to Facebook and her 16.3 million followers, her only social media account, to ask fans to identify and shame white supremacists in photos from the Charlottesville rallies. “These are the faces of hate,” she wrote. “Look closely and post anyone you find. You can’t hide with the internet you pathetic cowards.”

And now she not only is lending her name but has made a You Tube video to promote a contest for Omaze.com that will benefit Represent.Us, an organization designed to bring peope of all political persuasions together to “pass powerful anti-corruption laws that stop political bribery, end secret money and fix our broken elections”.

Lawrence, whose latest film Mother! opens September 15 after screening at the Venice and Toronto film festivals, created the video (so far with just under a million views) in which she urges her fans to donate $10 in order to win a chance to spend a day with her in wine country in Northern California. In the video she plays the game “Wine Review or Jennifer Lawrence Movie Review” as she assures potential entrants that she definitely knows the difference between them. The first one up turns out to be words from my Deadline review of her 2015 movie Joy, in which I said she was “full bodied, strongly grounded and simply sensational.” She guessed it was instead a description of a Cabernet. Wrong — though I have to admit it does sound like I could have been talking about a bottle of red.

Click the link above to watch the entire video.