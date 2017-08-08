EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner is in talks to star in Peppermint, the Chad St. John-scripted action film for Lakeshore that will be directed by Pierre Morel. At the same time, the film is in the process of moving: STXfilms is in talks to distribute the film worldwide. It looked like Lionsgate had secured worldwide rights during Cannes, but that arrangement has fallen apart.

The high-action revenge thriller premise has been likened to John Wick, with a female protagonist. When her husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by, the heroine wakes up from a coma and spends years learning to become a lethal killing machine. On the 10th anniversary of her family’s death, she targets everyone she holds responsible, the gang that committed the act, the lawyers that got them off, and the corrupt cops that enabled the murderous incidents. Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg and Gary Lucchesi are producing.

Garner will hone action chops not seen since her breakthrough role as the ass kicking operative Sydney Bristow in the JJ Abrams-created series Alias, which led to her playing Elektra in the Marvel film Daredevil and a solo spinoff movie. She has more recently become known for her work in such films as Dallas Buyers Club and Miracles From Heaven. CAA and Management 360 rep Garner. Morel and St. John are UTA and Morel is managed by Sentient Entertainment.