STXfilms is negotiating with Jennifer Aniston to star in an untitled R-rated suburban parenting comedy that Sophie Goodhart wrote and will direct. The logline: An over-scheduled and over-burdened suburban couple go to great lengths to try to recapture the fun of their youth.

Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell are producing. Safehouse previously produced Goodheart’s My Blind Brother, which was the biggest deal at 2016’s SXSW and stars Jenny Slate, Adam Scott and Nick Kroll.

Matt Schwartz and Douglas Banker will be exec producers, and Sam Brown is overseeing for the studio along with STX’s Drew Simon and Jeannette Francis. This will be the second STXfilms comedy for Aniston, who stars with Jason Bateman in Significant Other. The label scored with Bad Moms and is in post on the sequel, as well as spinoff Bad Dads. This seems to fall in line with the celebration of imperfect parents.

Aniston is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management & Media, while Goodhart is repped by Curtis Brown, 3 Arts and UTA.

