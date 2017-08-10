CNN kicked the the curb Donald Trump surrogate Jeffrey Lord today, hours after he tweeted “Sieg Heil!” in response to an argument with Media Matters.

In a statement, CNN said “Nazi salutes are indefensible” and “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”

Lord had argued, when his tweet went thermonuclear, that he was “mocking a fascist.”

CNN wasn’t buying it.

The former Reagan administration guy, who never missed an opportunity to compare Trump to the Gipper, had been CNN’s most often used Trump surrogate, having been signed to the cable news network in August of 2015, following Trump’s jump into the GOP primary by just two months. Well-known Trump pal Bill O’Reilly was not a fan, launching his webcast on Wednesday with an exchange in which he described Lord as someone “who looks like he’s on some kind of tranquilizer” on CNN as he defends POTUS.

Lord’s stabs at damage control:

So all you guys taking me to task read this – from yesterday – right? Uh-huh. Sure. https://t.co/4Cd6g1LSSv — Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) August 10, 2017

Jake..did you read the original article at TAS yesterday? From which that response comes? They are engaged in straight up fascism. I will… — Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) August 10, 2017

and always have opposed. There is no room for this garbage. — Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) August 10, 2017