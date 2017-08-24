Paramount Pictures has named Jean Chi as executive VP of business affairs and has also promoted David Miercort to an exec VP post. Chi will be primarily responsible for overseeing business affairs activities for the studio while Miercort will primarily oversee business affairs for Paramount Animation. Both will report to Stephen Plum, senior executive VP, head of motion picture business and legal affairs.

Chi rejoins Paramount Pictures after having served as senior attorney, legal affairs for Paramount Pictures and DreamWorks motion picture group from 2005 to 2008. Most recently, she was head of content planning and business affairs for A24, where she oversaw content strategy and deal-making across all business divisions including motion picture development, licensing, marketing, corporate development and partnership arrangements. She also managed litigation and supervised legal counsel.

Prior to A24, Chi was executive VP/co-head, business and legal affairs, acquisitions and co-productions at Lionsgate Entertainment where in addition to structuring and negotiating all aspects of acquisition, distribution, co-financing, multi-picture, first-look and output deals, she set best-practices and policies for the division. Before that, she was senior VP, legal affairs for Summit Entertainment.