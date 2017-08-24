Jay Thomas, the Emmy Award-winner Murphy Brown, Cheers and Ray Donovan actor, radio host and annual football-throwing holiday visitor to Late Night With David Letterman, has died of cancer. He was 69.

His death was announced to the New York Daily News by his agent and friend Don Buchwald.

Thomas, a two-time winner of for his guest appearances as Jerry Gold on Murphy Brown, is perhaps even better remembered for his role as barmaid Carla’s washed-up hockey player husband Eddie Lebec on Cheers. He took starring roles in two sitcoms – ABC’s Married People and CBS’ Love and War – but found greatest success in supporting roles, including, most recently, Ray Donovan.

Other TV credits include Law and Order/SVU, Cold Case, Boston Legal and Hung, and feature film appearances included roles in Mr. Holland’s Opus, Dragonfly, The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3.

In more recent years, Thomas was revered by radio listeners for his long career as a DJ and talk host, most recently as host of The Jay Thomas Show on Sirius XM.

And it was his youthful radio days that led to what Letterman often called “the greatest talk show story every.” Every year on the Letterman Christmas episode, Thomas would drop by to tell the story of how, as a young, stoned rock DJ, he and a co-worker squired an aging Clayton Moore, star of the classic The Lone Ranger, from a radio event, only to get in a minor auto accident – the punch line coming when Moore, in full Ranger garb, emerged from Thomas’ backseat to put the angry driver of the other vehicle in his place.

Watch 2014 Letterman appearance above.

The holiday visit would always end with Thomas and Letterman competing to see who could knock off a treetop pizza and meatball with a football. Thomas usually, but now always, won.

He is survived by wife Sally, and sons Sam, Max and J.T., who were at his side when he died.

